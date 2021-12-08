Beck Bode LLC Grows Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC owned about 0.14% of AudioCodes worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AudioCodes by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in AudioCodes by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AudioCodes by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AudioCodes by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,243,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,592,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti downgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.50. AudioCodes Ltd. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

