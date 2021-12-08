118,414 Shares in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Bought by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 118,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000. Beck Bode LLC owned about 0.07% of Driven Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 72.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 64,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 26.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 55.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 154.29. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $371.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $452,140.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $840,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

