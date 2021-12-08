Beck Bode LLC Boosts Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Zscaler accounts for approximately 2.0% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $53,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 7.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 201.6% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $448,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $1,829,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 369,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,739,001. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $298.00 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.70.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 46.31%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.11.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.