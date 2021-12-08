Sicart Associates LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the period. Corning comprises approximately 1.3% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $38.17. 16,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,442,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

