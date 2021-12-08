Columbus Macro LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,027 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $115.02. 138,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,966,355. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.80. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $120.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

