Columbus Macro LLC Sells 3,531 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF makes up about 1.2% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC owned about 1.26% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,116. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $26.94 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.