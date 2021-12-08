Columbus Macro LLC Buys Shares of 7,152 iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,083. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.96 and a 200-day moving average of $118.49. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $119.77.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.