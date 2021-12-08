Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,438 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 2.0% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $62,510,000 after purchasing an additional 314,406 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 64,761 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 9,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PXD stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.43. 12,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,333. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $107.96 and a 52-week high of $196.64. The company has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.85 and its 200-day moving average is $164.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.48.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.