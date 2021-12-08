YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Linde by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Linde by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Linde by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Linde by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $330.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $340.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.90.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.29.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

