Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.55%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.