Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.3% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $75.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.79.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

