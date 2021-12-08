Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,690 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bankshares lowered Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.19.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.03%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

