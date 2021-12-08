AMI Asset Management Corp Purchases New Position in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC)

AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 160,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,000. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.08% of PowerSchool at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $243,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PWSC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.55. 346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,260. PowerSchool Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $148.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PWSC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

