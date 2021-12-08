Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 19.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth $57,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 33.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 49.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 1,431.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KSU. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total transaction of $357,592.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,842. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $190.64 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 294.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.77%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

