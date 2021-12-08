M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives $67.75 Average PT from Analysts

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

MDC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:MDC traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 8.19. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.39.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 1,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

