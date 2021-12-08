The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

The Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend payment by 29.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. The Hanover Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to earn $10.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $131.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $111.09 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

THG has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 342.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

