BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Plans $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend by 60.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.
Shares of NYSE BST opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.69. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.16.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.
