BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Plans $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend by 60.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.69. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,081,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $64,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

