SSE plc (LON:SSE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,637.38 ($21.71).

Several research firms have recently commented on SSE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.57) to GBX 1,600 ($21.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,300 ($17.24) to GBX 1,690 ($22.41) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.87) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get SSE alerts:

Shares of LON:SSE traded up GBX 17 ($0.23) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,646 ($21.83). 643,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,607.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,582.49. The company has a market cap of £17.54 billion and a PE ratio of 6.70. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 1,284.50 ($17.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,690 ($22.41).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a GBX 25.50 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. SSE’s payout ratio is 0.33%.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.