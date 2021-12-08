AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 30.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVDX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX traded down 0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 18.82. 8,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,384. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of 16.90 and a 1 year high of 27.43.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.