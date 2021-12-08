D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 3,411 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter worth $252,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Energizer by 22.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 31,086 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Energizer by 17.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Energizer by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Energizer by 59.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 51,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.14 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

