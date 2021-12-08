D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.

IDV opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

