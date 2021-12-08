D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $868,000 Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 69.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 30.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $360.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.91 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.94 and a 200-day moving average of $338.53. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.40.

SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

