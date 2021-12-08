Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to report $2.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.53 billion and the highest is $2.73 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $9.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $9.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $11.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.09) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CZR. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

CZR traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.05. The company had a trading volume of 31,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,219. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.98.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,424,000 after acquiring an additional 21,801 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,154,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

