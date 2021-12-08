Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to report $2.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.53 billion and the highest is $2.73 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $9.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $9.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $11.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.09) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CZR. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

CZR traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.05. The company had a trading volume of 31,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,219. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.98.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,424,000 after acquiring an additional 21,801 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,154,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.