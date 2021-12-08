EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $3.29 Million Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in HEICO by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its position in HEICO by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HEICO by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in HEICO by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.50.

HEICO stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,290. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $151.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

