Legacy Financial Group LLC Sells 2,457 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $99,000.

NYSEARCA:ITOT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $105.99. 20,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,595. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $83.60 and a 52 week high of $107.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.41.

