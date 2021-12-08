Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.060-$1.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.840-$4.850 EPS.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $187.54. The stock had a trading volume of 14,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,304,499. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.14. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $175.27 and a 1 year high of $451.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -1.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ZM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $320.65.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.93, for a total value of $625,923.48. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,656,655.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,886 shares of company stock valued at $24,039,864 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications comprises approximately 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Morgan Stanley owned 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

