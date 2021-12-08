Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Lifted by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,154 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,002 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,043.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,980,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,826 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,632 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,754 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.98. The company had a trading volume of 21,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,408. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

