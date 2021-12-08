EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Grows Stock Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.61.

FATE stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,485. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.46. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.64.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 19,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,216,833.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,460 shares of company stock worth $7,050,334 in the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

