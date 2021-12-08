ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.15

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $82,914.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.62 or 0.00353096 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00150397 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00092008 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003235 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

