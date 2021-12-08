iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 283,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 884,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,182,000 after purchasing an additional 129,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.23. 10,549,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

