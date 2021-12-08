Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $15,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 689.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 254,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,987,000 after purchasing an additional 222,337 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $681,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $39,990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943,021 shares of company stock worth $171,977,303 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Cowen raised Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.45.

Airbnb stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.58. 51,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,575,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.11. The company has a market capitalization of $117.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

