Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 99.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

NYSE IBM traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.05. 42,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,380,801. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.90. The stock has a market cap of $110.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

