Spire Wealth Management Purchases 34,412 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,412 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $28,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,113,000.

TIP stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,771. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.95.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

