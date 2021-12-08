Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Raised by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,866,432 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $26,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,839,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 85,635 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 107,521 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 640,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 235,684 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $361,876.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.