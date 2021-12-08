Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.63.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of AFRM opened at $122.73 on Friday. Affirm has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.26 and its 200-day moving average is $96.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion and a PE ratio of -39.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,064 shares of company stock worth $24,844,019. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Affirm by 100.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231,859 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Affirm by 32.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,037 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Affirm by 158.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $278,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

