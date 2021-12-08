Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.27. Canadian Solar posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 245.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $5.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

CSIQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

CSIQ opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average of $38.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,087,304 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $138,435,000 after purchasing an additional 131,021 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 38.1% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,516,443 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $87,044,000 after acquiring an additional 693,810 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 23.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,060,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after acquiring an additional 395,122 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 612.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,923,447 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $66,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,641,021 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $73,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,798 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

