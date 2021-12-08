Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,894,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 570,236 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 2.7% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $105,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

CMCSA stock opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $226.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $48.15 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

