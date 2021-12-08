O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) Stock Price Up 0.6%

O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.58 and last traded at $48.49. Approximately 102,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 123,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.22.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGIG. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 571,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

