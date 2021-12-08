BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Shares Down 3.8%

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$29.80 and last traded at C$29.80. 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of C$36.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.95.

About BQE Water (CVE:BQE)

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

