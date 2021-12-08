WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Stock Price Up 1.2%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) shares rose 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.83 and last traded at $48.61. Approximately 20,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 36,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.03.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,622,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,634,000 after buying an additional 63,521 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 817,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,617,000 after acquiring an additional 45,147 shares during the period. JD Financial Services Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. JD Financial Services Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,497,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 217,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS)

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

