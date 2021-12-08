WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Stock Price Up 1.2%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) shares rose 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.83 and last traded at $48.61. Approximately 20,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 36,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.03.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,622,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,634,000 after buying an additional 63,521 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 817,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,617,000 after acquiring an additional 45,147 shares during the period. JD Financial Services Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. JD Financial Services Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,497,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 217,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

