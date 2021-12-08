Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Sells 173,864 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 949,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,864 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen makes up about 2.9% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $113,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABC opened at $119.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $94.89 and a 1 year high of $129.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

ABC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,041,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,867 shares of company stock valued at $19,665,084. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

