VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Shares Down 13.8%

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR) traded down 13.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 111,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 69,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The stock has a market cap of C$21.60 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32.

VR Resources Company Profile (CVE:VRR)

VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. Its principal properties include the Bonita property that consists of 293 claims covering an area of approximately 2,450 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Junction property that comprises 47 claims covering an area of approximately 388 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada; the New Boston property consists of 65 claims covering an area of approximately 543 hectares in Mineral County, Nevada; the Big Ten project that consists of 117 claims covering an area of approximately 2,417 acres; and the Ranoke property consisting of 360 claims in one contiguous block covering 7,400 hectares in northern Ontario.

