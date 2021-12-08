Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Decreases Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 19.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 589,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 145,804 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up approximately 3.0% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $119,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

TSCO opened at $233.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.99 and a 200-day moving average of $198.19. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $133.60 and a 52 week high of $234.90.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,203. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

