Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.12%.
NASDAQ POWL opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.26 million, a PE ratio of 850.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04. Powell Industries has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $37.28.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,466.67%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 417.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 27.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 147.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.
About Powell Industries
Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.
Featured Article: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.