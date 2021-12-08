Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.12%.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.26 million, a PE ratio of 850.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04. Powell Industries has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $37.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,466.67%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 417.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 27.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 147.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

