Allen Capital Group LLC Makes New $496,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after acquiring an additional 225,784 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,648,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 35,469 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,450,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 25,070 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $101.73 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.79.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

