Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

VLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valens Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of VLN traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,483. Valens Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $12.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,849,000.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

