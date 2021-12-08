Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Science Applications International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.750-$6.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.75-6.95 EPS.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $85.34. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,029. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.66. Science Applications International has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.