AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) issued its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $57.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1,932.67 and a beta of 0.38. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $143.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $523,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AeroVironment by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,966,000 after buying an additional 25,635 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 26.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 8.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

