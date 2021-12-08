Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.283-$6.509 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,535. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $137.91 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $12,345,919.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $8,363,236.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,107,201. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

