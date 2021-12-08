Analysts Anticipate AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will post $6.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.43 million and the lowest is $6.40 million. AudioEye posted sales of $5.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year sales of $24.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.41 million to $24.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $30.63 million, with estimates ranging from $28.15 million to $33.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AudioEye.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 65.77% and a negative net margin of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, insider David Moradi purchased 17,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $132,276.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $221,482 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the second quarter worth about $739,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AudioEye by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AudioEye by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 98,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AudioEye by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 67,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,773. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.06. AudioEye has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $44.37.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioEye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.